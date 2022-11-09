HR & CE takes possession of property belonging to Vedaranyeswara Swamy Temple

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 09, 2022 18:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

 The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department on Tuesday took possession of a property worth ₹ 1 crore belonging to the Arulmigu Vedaranyeswara Swamy Temple at Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The property, an old tiled building on an 18 cent site on south street in Vedaranyam, belonged to the temple and was rented out to an individual.  As the rent for the building was not paid for long and the structure was sublet, the Joint Commissioner, HR & CE, Nagapattinam region, issued an order following which the temple authorities took possession of the property with assistance from the revenue and police officers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

HR & CE officials and the temple’s executive officer (in-charge) was present, a release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app