HR & CE takes possession of property belonging to Vedaranyeswara Swamy Temple

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department on Tuesday took possession of a property worth ₹ 1 crore belonging to the Arulmigu Vedaranyeswara Swamy Temple at Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district.

The property, an old tiled building on an 18 cent site on south street in Vedaranyam, belonged to the temple and was rented out to an individual. As the rent for the building was not paid for long and the structure was sublet, the Joint Commissioner, HR & CE, Nagapattinam region, issued an order following which the temple authorities took possession of the property with assistance from the revenue and police officers.

HR & CE officials and the temple’s executive officer (in-charge) was present, a release said.