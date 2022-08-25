HR & CE seeks ASI nod for erecting rope car at Rockfort

The rope car project to Rockfort in Tiruchi might require an investment of ₹12 crore, said a HR&CE official. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), seeking permission to set up a rope car to carry pilgrims and tourists to Sri Thayumanavaswamy Temple atop the Rockfort in the city.

The move assumes significance in the backdrop of a consultant appointed by the HR&CE to find if a rope car on the hillock is feasible.

According to the sources in the HR&CE, the consultant, after studying various aspects of the hillock and the commercial and residential areas situated around the temple, has suggested that an elevator can be installed for a length of 30 feet from the base of the hillock to carry the devotees to a spot and from there they can be carried on rope car up to Ilanthamaram, a spot close to Sri Thayumanavaswamy Temple. The devotees thereafter will have to use the steps to reach Uchi Pillaiyar Temple. The rope car can have a maximum capacity of 80 members.

However, the report ruled out the possibility of forming a two-way rope car service similar to Sri Balathandayuthapani Temple in Palani due to space crunch and other practical difficulties. The report further said that it required about 1,200 square feet of land near the property owned by the Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt in order to set up a base.

An official of the HR&CE told The Hindu that the report was under the consideration of the Department. It might require an investment of about ₹12 crore for the project. It was suggested that the project could be implemented under the Public Private Partnership (PPP). Since the land of the Dharmapuram Adheenam was vital for the project, a formal communication was sent to the Mutt, which has given consent to use about 1,800 square feet of site owned by it.

He said that a formal communication had been sent to the ASI, seeking permission to establish a rope car as the Rockfort and the Main Guard Gate were protected monuments under the ASI. Once the Department received a nod from the ASI, steps would be taken to finalise the project.

In a related development, Inigo Irudhayaraj, Member of Legislative Assembly of Tiruchi East, urged the district administration to give priority to implement the long felt demand of providing rope car to the Rockfort Temple. Mr. Irudhayaraj met Collector M. Pradeep Kumar on Thursday and handed over a list of top ten demands from his constituency as instructed by the CM.

Mr. Irudhayaraj told The Hindu that it was a long pending demand since 1973. Several initiatives had been taken by successive governments since then. He expressed confidence that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin would implement it now.