HR & CE seeks ASI approval

TIRUCHI

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR & CE) has written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), seeking approval for carrying out repairs and renovation in six sub-temples of Thayumanava Swamy temple here.

Though the kumbabishekam of main shrines of the Thayumanava Swamy temple was conducted in 2015, the HR & CE has not conducted kumbabishekam of its six sub-temples, including Ayyanar temple, Vanniadi temple, Yanaimal Vinayagar temple and Nainar temple for long.

Some of the temples, situated around the Rockfort, are in a bad condition due to restrictions on carrying out repairs and renovation. Hence, the HR & CE has decided to carry out repair works so as to conduct kumbabishekam of the six sub-temples as early as possible.

T. Vijayarani, Assistant Commissioner, who is also the Executive Officer of Thayumanava Swamy temple, told The Hindu that it was mandatory for getting permission from the ASI for starting any repair work. Hence, a proposal had been sent to the ASI, seeking permission. The issue has already been discussed at the State-level heritage high power committee.

She said an estimate would be prepared for the repair works once it received approval from the ASI. There will not be any problem in raising funds for the repair works as a few donors have already come forward to execute the works.