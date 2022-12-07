Housing for urban poor inaugurated in Pudukottai

December 07, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K Stalin, through video conference, inaugurated newly established housing tenements at Bose Nagar in Pudukottai district on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board built 384 houses for the welfare of the poor at a cost of ₹35.14 crore.

Following the inauguration of the houses by the Chief Minister, Minister for Law S. Regupathy distributed allotment order copies to beneficiaries.

On the occasion, Mr. Regupathy said the government had been building houses for all people in the State since the days of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. The 384 houses in Bose Nagar were constructed to provide proper housing with basic amenities for the urban poor. Each house was built on a 400 square feet area, with a hall, kitchen, bedroom, toilet and bathroom.

Basic facilities such as drinking water and street lights had also been sanctioned, he added.

Collector Kavitha Ramu, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and other officials were present.

