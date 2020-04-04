Houses cordoned off

NAGAPATTINAM
The immediate vicinity of residences of five persons who have tested positive for COVID 19 in Nagapattinam district have been cordoned off.
Collector Praveen P.Nair, who inspected the areas on Saturday, said the houses were located within the Nagapattinam Municipal limits, Nagore and Poravachery.
The Health Department has taken up a house-to-house survey in all these areas to identify persons with COVID 19 symptoms. Those with symptoms have been quarantined and were monitored by health officials. Steps were being taken to supply essential commodities to residents in the restricted areas at their door steps, he said.
