Houses, agricultural fields inundated

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Thuraiyur MLA S. Stalinkumar and officials inspecting the areas affected by overflowing water from Maruvathur tank near Thuraiyur on Tuesday.

Houses and agricultural fields were inundated in Thuraiyur block in Tiruchi district late on Monday night after breaches occurred on the bunds of a jungle stream carrying rainwater from the Pachamalai Hills and a local irrigation tank overflowed.

According to sources in the Water Resources Department, there was a flash flood in the jungle stream, referred to as Gundar by locals, following heavy rain on Pachamalai Hills and its bund breached at a couple of places.

The stream brought in heavy inflows to the Maruvathur tank, leading to its overflow. Overflows from a drain of the Maruvathur tank inundated the villages, sources in the WRD told The Hindu.

The rainwater inundated houses and agriculture fields in Maruvathur, Sellipalayam and Ammamplayam, disrupting normal life in the villages on Tuesday morning. Thuraiyur MLA S. Stalinkumar and officials inspected the villages and supervised relief measures. Steps were afoot to plug the breaches on Gundar and clear blockages in the drainage channel, they added.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, accompanied by the MLA and A. Nityanandan, Executive Engineer, WRD, Ariyar Division, inspected the areas later in the day and instructed the officials to quickly plug the breaches.