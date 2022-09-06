Houses, agricultural fields inundated

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 06, 2022 20:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Thuraiyur MLA S. Stalinkumar and officials inspecting the areas affected by overflowing water from Maruvathur tank near Thuraiyur on Tuesday. 

Houses and agricultural fields were inundated in Thuraiyur block in Tiruchi district late on Monday night after breaches occurred on the bunds of a jungle stream carrying rainwater from the Pachamalai Hills and a local irrigation tank overflowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources in the Water Resources Department, there was a flash flood in the jungle stream, referred to as Gundar by locals, following heavy rain on Pachamalai Hills and its bund breached at a couple of places.

The stream brought in heavy inflows to the Maruvathur tank, leading to its overflow. Overflows from a drain of the Maruvathur tank inundated the villages, sources in the WRD told The Hindu.

The rainwater inundated houses and agriculture fields in Maruvathur, Sellipalayam and Ammamplayam, disrupting normal life in the villages on Tuesday morning. Thuraiyur MLA S. Stalinkumar and officials inspected the villages and supervised relief measures. Steps were afoot to plug the breaches on Gundar and clear blockages in the drainage channel, they added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, accompanied by the MLA and A. Nityanandan, Executive Engineer, WRD, Ariyar Division, inspected the areas later in the day and instructed the officials to quickly plug the breaches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app