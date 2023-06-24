Households and commercial establishments continue to pollute Uyyakondan canal in Tiruchi

June 24, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Stinking garbage deposits and stagnating sewage water from residential colonies and commercial establishments continue to pollute the Uyyakondan Canal in Tiruchi.

The canal, running through the city has been subject to heavy pollution, desperately needs a cleaning drive as foul odour has been emanating from the canal due to the absence of water flow and overgrown weeds.

Rotting fish waste is also being dumped into the Uyyakondan canal flowing near Kasivilangi Market by vendors, polluting it further. The canal has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, insects and rodents troubling residents living along the river bank.

The problem has turned acute in areas, including Raja Colony, Alwarthoppu, and Anna Nagar link road localities, and residents are bearing the brunt of the situation. In some areas, near the MGR statue and Kuzhumayi Amman temple, where blackwater is stagnated.

Houses located in residential areas along the banks of the river have become a major cause of pollution. “Untreated sewage water from colonies runs straight into the river, and the stretch has now turned into foul-smelling water stagnating end polluting the groundwater. Garbage is also thrown directly into the waterbody,” said S. Rajendran, a resident of Anna Nagar.

Despite residents’ requests to desilt the canal, the Public Works Department has yet to take action. Voluntary organisations initiated a campaign to clean up the urban stretch of the river and raise awareness against letting sewage into the canal, but no permanent remedy was found.

“Though we are trying our best to promote awareness about the importance of keeping the water body clean, people pay no heed. Both the authorities and the public should work together to prevent pollution of the water body,” said, Manoj Dharmar of Citizens of Uyyakondan, an action group focused on river conservation.

When contacted, a senior official said that the renovation work would soon begin as they were awaiting funds from the government to launch desilting work. The inflow of drainage is expected to reduce once the properties on the banks were covered by the underground drainage project.