House site pattas to rural agricultural workers sought

The All India Agriculture Labour Union has exhorted the State government to acquire lands encroached by a private higher education institution near Thanjavur and distribute the same to landless rural agricultural workers.

In a petition submitted to the Tahsildar, Thanjavur, on Thursday, the Union claimed that the institution had encroached 55 acres of land including 31 acres allotted for setting up of an open prison and had constructed buildings for its use.

The said lands still remain in possession of the educational institution despite the Court orders favouring the retrieval of the encroached lands. Urging the Tamil Nadu government to reclaim the possession of the encroached lands, the Union pleaded that the retrieved lands be converted into house sites and allotted to the landless rural agricultural workers.