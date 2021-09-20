House site pattas distributed

House site pattas were distributed to 50 families living in 23-Velur hamlet near Kathiramangalam in Thiruvidaimaruthur taluk.

According to official sources, these families living on the roadsides were pleading for free house site pattas for a long time and they had submitted petitions to the District Administration regarding this.

Subsequently, suitable land measuring 1.33 acres, including 0.54 ‘areas’ of private wet land, was identified in the village and the land category was modified for creating a residential area named as ‘Senthamizh Nagar’ to accommodate these 50 families.

The private wet land was bought at a cost of ₹2.45 lakh by the Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department and the entire 1.33 acres was subdivided to accommodate roofless families and for creation of basic infrastructure facilities for them, sources said.

The free house site pattas were handed over to the beneficiaries by Government Whip Govi. Chezhian and Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver at a function held at 23-Velur village last week, sources added.