House panel visits TNSTC depot, Aavin unit in Pudukottai

November 03, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Committee on Public Sector Undertakings, led by its chairman and Lalgudi MLA A. Soundarapandian, on Friday inspected the Tamil Nadu State Transport (TNSTC) Corporation bus depot, a girls hostel run by the Adi Dravidar Welfare department, Aavin unit, and SIPCOT in Pudukottai on Friday.

During the inspection, the committee members ascertained the basic facilities available at the hostel for girls and enquired with them about the food provided to them. At the Aavin manufacturing unit, they enquired with the officials about the quantity of milk procured and sales and distribution.

The committee members went around the Pasumai Poonga on the SIPCOT premises. They advised the officials to take steps to plant more tree seedlings to enhance green cover. They inspected a power substation at Annavasal and inquired about distribution and a number of villages benefited from it.

Later, the Committee members held a meeting with the district administration officials regarding the functioning of public sector undertakings in the district. Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya and officials participated, an official release said.

