House of woman arrested for killing school boy ransacked 

Intruders gained entry into the locked house and destroyed furniture

Special Correspondent KARAIKAL
September 07, 2022 18:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The house of a woman, who was arrested on charges of poisoning to death a eighth-standard boy due to jealousy over his academic excellence over her daughter in Karaikal, was ransacked on Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police, sources said, are yet to establish the identity of the intruders who had gained entry into the locked house at Vettaikaranveedhi and caused destruction to the furniture and other belongings.

The Karaikal town police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the house owner.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The woman, Sahayarani Victoria, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app