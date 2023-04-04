HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

House burgled

April 04, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons broke open a house in Pasumai Nagar extension near Kollidam and took away 22 sovereigns of gold jewellery on Monday.

According to the police, when Kumaran, 50, who was working as a medical representative in a private company, went to work and returned on Monday evening, he found that the front door of the house was broke open by unidentified persons who took away the valuables.

Based on his complaint, the Kollidam police registered a case under section 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.