February 22, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Unidentified persons broke open a house near Thuraiyur in the district and decamped with 6.75 sovereigns of gold jewellery, a pair of silver anklets and ₹ 10,000 on Tuesday.

The incident happened at a house in T. Patharpettai in Thuriayur taluk in the wee hours, when the complainant P. Veerammal, 63, who has been living alone, locked the house and went to Samayapuram temple on the previous day. The Uppiliyapuram police have registered a case.