Hotspot for annadhanam

The Cauvery bridge between Mela Chinthamani and Mambalasalai in the city has turned out to be a hotspot for providing ‘annadhanam’ to people, who have are homeless and jobless.

The platforms on both sides of the bridge had been the ‘home’ for about 50 homeless people for long. As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus, the district administration, soon after the imposition of curfew, removed all of them and put them in night shelters and schools run by the Tiruchi Corporation. However, many of them returned to the bridge once the service organisations, political parties and volunteers began distributing food to those living on platforms. They were initially fed once in a day. Now, the service organisations serve food to them thrice a day. By seeing their service, more and more jobless people have joined them to get food packets.

According to a rough estimate, the number of people, who wait for distribution of food on the bridge, has gone up to about 200 from 50. More and more people, who face the heat of loss of revenue in the wake of lockdown, are said to be joining the homeless people for getting food.

“Many tea shop, restaurant and hotel workers and daily wage labourers, who have lost jobs due to the lockdown, wait on various streets in Srirangam and on the Cauvery bridge for food. It is really a sorry state of affairs. But, we are rising up to the occasion by serving food to the needy,” says K. Ragunathan, founder, Gokula Samajam Arakattalai, Srirangam.

He said his Trust distributes food to 600 persons in Srirangam and about 200 persons on the Cauvery bridge daily.