Hotels set to welcome guests again

TIRUCHI

Hotels in Tiruchi are set to open for guests from Tuesday after a gap of more than five months.

The hospitality sector, which was eagerly waiting for the resumption of business after the abrupt closure of hotels, resorts, home stays and lodges on March 23 following the imposition of lockdown in view of the spread of COVID-19, has largely welcomed the decision of the State government.

Shortly after Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami made the announcement on Sunday, hoteliers began cleaning operations at the hotel premises by summoning housekeeping staff members.

Hotels, which had put their employees on notice after the closure of their business, have asked them to return to their jobs. Most of the online travel agencies have also become active, and resumed booking for their clients. The tour and travel agents functioning in Tiruchi are also looking resume hotel bookings.

According to industry sources, there are about 100 hotels in Tiruchi, providing employment to nearly 1,000 persons. Nearly 40% of them are located in Central bus stand and Central bus stand areas.

Remaining hotels are scattered in different parts of the city, including Srirangam. Almost all of them are set to resume business from Tuesday. The hotels, which were arranged by the district administration to provide paid accommodation to the stranded overseas passengers, who were airlifted by special flights, began disinfecting the rooms. They are also ready to admit business or pilgrim travellers and guests from Tuesday.

“The State government decision is a big relief for the industry, which was hit hard by the lockdown measures for the last 5 months. But, things are not easy and we may have to wait for a longer period to return to normal business,” said S.A. Mubashir, Joint Secretary, Tiruchi Tourism Federation.

However, industry players expect that bookings will gradually pick up in cities like Tiruchi, which have a history of attracting a mixed group of travellers. As far as Tiruchi is concerned, 40% of travellers are pilgrims and the remaining 60% are commercial and business travellers. With the festive season set to begin shortly, it is said that the pilgrim tourists would book rooms gradually.

“With the closure of business completely for a longer period, we have incurred heavy losses on various fronts. But, we have to forget the past and look forward for a good future,” said V. Prabu of Hotel High Point at Cantonment.

Mr. Mubashir added that the occupancy rate in the hotels would be just 30% to 35% in the next few months. Most of the hotels in Tiruchi had already put in place well established safety precautions in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure while admitting overseas returnees. The hotels had to devote time and energy to ensure safety precautions. The occupancy rate would go up as travellers overcome apprehensions, he said.