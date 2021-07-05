Hotels, restaurants reopen in Tiruchi

Hotels in the city reopened on Monday, after a gap of nearly two months .

There are around 120 hotels in Tiruchi and nearly 20 of them are located around Central Bus Stand. Barring a few, most of them had to down shutters since May 20 due to the intense lockdown announced by the State government to control the spread of COVID-19s. A few of them reopened to accommodate doctors and nurses.

Similarly, only a few restaurants offered takeaway services.

With the State government permitting reopening of the hotels, most of them in Tiruchi began admitting guests on Monday. To instill confidence among guests, hotels followed safety protocols. Guests were screened at the entry point with thermal scanner. The hotel staff asked them to wash their hands frequently and maintain physical distancing.

Industry sources said the hotels were reopened only with a skeleton staff. Depending upon occupancy rate, more staff members would be called for duty.

Similarly, several restaurants began dining service. Business was said to be dull in most of the restaurants were asked to fill only 50% of the seats.