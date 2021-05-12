Hotels offer isolation facilities in Tiruchi city

TIRUCHI

12 May 2021 22:44 IST

Mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and attendants are allowed to stay

Hotels in the city that have set up isolation facilities through tie-up with hospitals to house mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients have adapted the rooms to the requirement of patients.

Many say it is a timely move to put the rooms, which will otherwise remain vacant during the lockdown period, to good use.

Advertising

Advertising

Since the government's COVID Care Centres accommodate only patients who test positive, those who need isolation facilities after traveling, or after a primary contact has tested positive, would find hotel rooms to be ideal for isolation, they say.

Plazza Hotels near Central Bus Stand and Hotel Highpoint in Cantonment have converted their facilities into isolation wards. Food, doctors on call, and fully sanitised rooms are part of the package.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mohammed Hakkim, who is coordinating the arrangements at Plazza Hotels, says t the initiative will help people to stay isolated till they are safe to return home.

“We have travellers coming from different parts of the country and do not want to go home as they have senior citizens at home. Such facilities will help them," he points out.

“If any patient shows symptoms, we immediately shift them to a hospital,” Dr. Hakkim adds.

Hotel Highpoint too works in a similar fashion. Only COVID-19 negative patients who want to isolate, or patients who have recovered from the viral infection and want to isolate themselves for a few days before returning home can avail of our facilities, says V. Prabhu, joint managing director of the hotel.

Attenders who accompany positive patients and require a place to stay also stay at the hotel, he adds.

Meanwhile, hotels such as Hotel Rockfort View have become a COVID Care facility in association with a private hospital. While the hotel deploys its hospitality staff, the hospital manages the patient's health with doctors on call and nurses round-the-clock.

At Rockfort view, all 44 rooms are being utilised by Apollo Hospitals as a step-down ward. When patients recover but still need to be in isolation, they are shifted here, according to a hotel representative.