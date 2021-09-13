Hotels, lodges, restaurants bear brunt of COVID-19 norms in Velankanni

A view of the illuminated shrine of Basilica during Velankanni festival in Nagapattinam district.

‘We wrote to the State and Centre seeking assistance but got no response’

Hotels and lodges in Velankanni, which usually get more than 50% of their yearly earnings during the period of the annual feast of the the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, rue that the COVID-19 lockdown has severely affected their businesses, causing some of the establishments to even close down.

Velankanni has hotels and lodges caterng to pilgrims of diverse economic background. While large hotels where over 100 people are employed have had to downsize, small lodges are having to down their shutters.

Speaking to The Hindu, Juliet Arpudharaj, president, Velankanni Lodge Owners Association, said all businesses depending upon the church for survival have taken a severe hit.

“The peak season is May, when children have summer holidays, and in September, during the annual feast. Even small lodges used to earn in lakhs on those 14 days, but it has all come to a standstill," she said.

The owners are unable to borrow from anyone else because the entire town is debt-ridden.

In ordinary times, the two-km radius around the church would be lined with small street vendors selling snacks, rosaries and souvenirs and puffed rice. While most vendors had not returned to the streets in over 18 months, some were hoping to sell during the feast season. “With the church also closed, people only drive up to it, pray outside the gates and go back. We were allowed to open after September 11, but there is no use now,” a hotel owner said.

Because of being locked up for so long, generators, air-conditioning systems and other appliances need repair. Maintenance work too is needed, the owners said.

Office-bearers of Velankanni Lodge Owners Association wrote letters to the State government and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking help last year.

“We wrote to them seeking financial assistance for repair of our appliances but got no response. So this time around, we did not write to anybody,” Ms. Arpudharaj said.