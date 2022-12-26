Hotels in Tiruchi plan special year-end programmes

December 26, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As the year draws to a close, hotels and eateries in the city are rolling out the red carpet for residents to give a grand farewell to 2022 with special events and parties.

The hospitality sector in Tiruchi has slowly recovered after the COVID-19 pandemic’s slowdown. In the wake of concern over a potential resurgence of viral mutations, safety and hygiene protocols are being followed to a certain degree in most hotels, though masking up has not become mandatory.

“The post-COVID rebound has been good for many eateries. However, there was a slight dip in business mid-year possibly due to the exams. Fortunately the year-end festive season has attracted many families to dine out,” R. Natarajan, food and beverages manager, Ramyas Hotels, told The Hindu.

The hotel’s barbecue food festival at Thendral Roof Garden restaurant began in mid-December and its unlimited lunch and dinner buffet is on until January 1, 2023.

A gala dinner on pre-booking basis is also on offer on December 31, said Mr. Natarajan.

A retro-themed New Year’s bash is being planned on December 31 at the Courtyard by Marriott, the five-star property that was inaugurated in November this year.

Comedian Manoj will perform and compere the programme, while DJ Mohan Dev has curated a line-up of old song mixes for the dance floor. Besides this, the evening will include a magic show, dance performance and a sumptuous dinner buffet.

For those enjoying the holiday break, SRM Hotel in Khajamalai has a New Year’s Eve stay package that allows guests to check in on December 31 and leave on January 1, 2023. The promotion includes entry to the gala dinner on December 31, and free breakfast the following day.

SRM is also hosting ‘Revel 2023’, a night-long programme on December 31 from 7.30 p.m. onwards, featuring games and entertainment for guests along with a lavish gala dinner.

Given that entrance tickets for most of the events (for adults at least) are priced over ₹1,000, families may have to loosen their purse strings quite a bit to welcome the new year.