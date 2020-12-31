Hoteliers opt for common solid waste disposal yard

The Hotel Owners Association in Kumbakonam has informed the district administration that they are contemplating about setting up their own solid waste disposal unit in the town.

In a memorandum submitted to Collector M. Govinda Rao on December 31, association office-bearers have said the Kumbakonam Municipality has announced that from January 1, 2021, hotels and other eateries in the town should avail the garbage disposal service offered by a private contractor engaged by the civic body for disposal of solid waste generated in hotels and tea shops.

However, they were taken aback when they came to know about the charges levied by the private contractor for offering service. Hence, the association was contemplating to set up its own collection and disposal network for solid waste generated at food establishments.

The association pleaded that till such time, the Kumbakonam Municipality should continue to collect garbage from the eateries in view of slow recovery from the pandemic situation.

Requesting the Collector to issue instructions in this regard to the civic body, the association also sought the district administration’s assistance in executing their proposal.