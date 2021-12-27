Hotel sealed for violation of lease conditions

Thanjavur

27 December 2021 18:29 IST

A team of Revenue officials, led by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, sealed the premises of a three star hotel, Hotel Temple Tower, situated on government land in the town, for violation of lease conditions here on Monday.

According to sources, the land was reportedly given on lease to one Selvaraj in 1994 ahead of the World Tamil Conference in the town for construction of the hotel. However, the property has allegedly been sub-let to two persons. Besides, lease dues amounting to ₹12 crore was said to have been pending. The land, measuring over one acre, was valued at several crores at current market value, the sources said.

As the leasee failed to pay heed to notices, a team of officials, led by Mr. Oliver, went to the hotel to take possession of the property and sealed the premises after asking the guests to vacate.