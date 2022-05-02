Hot weather hits people working in the open

Different strategies adopted to deal with the heat

Different strategies adopted to deal with the heat

The hot weather of the past few weeks in Tiruchi has not been easy on those who spend the majority of their life out in the open as a matter of course. With daytime temperatures hitting anywhere between 38 degrees C to 41 degrees C since mid-April, traffic police, conservancy workers, street vendors, and the homeless in the city have been facing the brunt of the harsh sunshine.

“There are 2,700 conservancy workers in Tiruchi Corporation, and we have altered their working hours to suit the summer weather. Since April 14, they have been asked to start work by 5.30 a.m. and finish the first shift by 10 a.m. For the evening shift, they come in at 3.30 a.m. and extend their work up to 6 p.m. This is to minimise their exposure to direct sunlight,” R. Ilangovan, Sanitary Officer, K-Abhishekapuram Zone, told The Hindu.

Mr. Ilangovan added that working hours were adjusted according to weather conditions during the monsoons and winter as well. “We have 187 vehicles engaged in door-to-door trash collection everyday. Since this is a routine task, the public is also used to the timetable followed by the workers,” he said.

Police staff have been requisitioned buttermilk daily to help them stay hydrated during summer, said R. Mutharasu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic). “Besides this, those working outside are expected to function from shaded booths for a shift of four hours, to reduce heat stress. They are also given shola pith hats and sunglasses to wear during daytime,” he said.

Many stalls dispensing buttermilk and water to the public have sprung up in the city, offering respite to both passers-by and those who live in the open.

“We are planning to distribute fresh fruits like grapes, watermelon and canteloupe melon to the homeless in the city from the coming week, to help them deal with the heat. Since fruits are perishable, volunteers will try to give the right quantities per day to avoid wastage,” said M. Sheikh Abdullah, managing trustee, PSR Trust, a student-run NGO in Tiruchi.

Street vendors in the city have had to make their own arrangements to deal with the heat. “A tarpaulin sheet has been sufficient for those with stationary stalls. But many of the sellers who are out on the streets with their goods have been facing a tough time due to the weather. We are considering providing them relief materials in the coming weeks,” said A. Ansardeen, secretary, Tiruchi District Street Vendors Association.