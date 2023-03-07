ADVERTISEMENT

Hostel workers transferred for poor maintenance of premises in Mayiladuthurai

March 07, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

N. Sai Charan

Three workers of Government Adi Dravidar Hostel for College Students at Srinivasapuram in Mayiladuthurai were transferred after Collector AP. Mahabharathi conducted a surprise inspection of the premises and found shortcomings in maintenance.

Thirty-nine college students stay at the hostel and pursue degree courses. On Monday, Mr. Mahabharathi conducted a surprise inspection at the hostel and found that T.V. Mohan, the hostel warden, was not on duty.

The Collector found shortcomings in the quality of food served to the students and in drinking water supply. When students voiced their grievances to the Collector on the poor maintenance, he ordered the immediate transfer of the warden. Jayaprakash and Sidharthan, who were employed as cooks, were also transferred.

The Collector directed the officials to clean the premises and provide proper drinking water supply to the students with immediate effect.

