Hostel and canteen kitchens under scrutiny for food safety violations in Tiruchi

October 07, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUCHI

Hygiene protocols at the mass catering kitchens run by college hostels have come under the scanner in recent days following complaints raised by students with the District Food Safety (Designated Officer), through the official helpline.

In recent weeks, the spot checks by Food Safety officials conducted on kitchens of educational institutions and in some cases, their temporary closure due to violations, have been grabbing headlines.

“Students have greater awareness of our work, especially through the media. Of late, they have started approaching us through WhatsApp and mobile phone on our helplines to report instances of food poisoning or potential hygiene hazards in their college mess. Their alerts have helped us to uncover many violations,” R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, told The Hindu.

Recently, the canteen of a city college’s management studies institute was sealed off for reportedly selling stale fried snacks.

Mr. Babu said that in-campus caterers have to follow stringent procedures, similar to those for commercial eateries. “We have seen some very basic hygiene practices being ignored. In one women’s college, we noticed insects falling into the idli batter, and food being cooked near open drains, which is why we sealed off the kitchen. These caterers serve anywhere from 50-300 persons per meal time, so they must be stringent in following the rules,” he said.

Street carts and stalls with live cooking stations, popular with college students, are also coming in for scrutiny, as most of the food is exposed to road dust and flies.

In September, the department had raided restaurants in Thillai Nagar, Shastri Road and Salai Road and confiscated over 100 kg of stale meat.

“Hostels should take extra care when it comes to food preparation as students rely on the mess for their daily meals. The food should be both healthy and hygienically prepared. The lack of cleanliness in such a crucial sector should be treated seriously by the authorities,” said N. Jamaluddin, former president, of Tamil Nadu Consumer Rights Council.