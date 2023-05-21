Host of additional facilities proposed at Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre near Tiruchi

May 21, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A host of additional facilities has been proposed at the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at M.R. Palayam near Tiruchi housing captive elephants which were rescued and translocated from different places in the State. The Forest Department, which maintains and runs the centre, established on nearly 20-hectare inside the sprawling reserve forest, has sent a detailed proposal to higher authorities in this regard specifying the extra facilities required.

Functioning inside the M.R. Palayam reserve forest adjoining the Tiruchi - Chennai national highway, the Elephant Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre currently takes care of 10 elephants by creating a host of facilities inside for the animals and for the department staff, mahouts and ‘cavadis’ involved in taking care of the pachyderms.

A Forest Department official said additional facilities such as a shower system for the animals to chill out, a bathing pond, a swimming pool for the elephants, water troughs along the elephant walking path and extra shelters for the jumbos have been proposed. Apart from these, the department has also proposed a veterinary treatment shed and a rest room for the department staff. A separate guard shed at the entrance of the centre has also been proposed.

The Forest Department had created a slew of facilities inside the centre that includes a shower system for the animals, a couple of ponds and one swimming pool besides a walking path and separate shelters for the animals. Six borewells have been sunk inside the spacious centre to meet the water requirements.

The official said the detailed proposal seeking additional facilities inside the centre was sent recently to the higher authorities. The idea was to create the additional facilities under Project Elephant. The first captive elephant which was translocated to the centre was ‘Malachi’ in September 2019 from Madurai followed by ‘Indhu, ‘Sandhya’, ‘Jayanthi’, ‘Gomathi’, ‘Indira’, ‘Rupali’, ‘Sundari’, ‘Sumathi’ and ‘Krabi’. The official said every elephant has a mahout and a cavadi to take care and the animals were being taken for a walk for an hour in the morning and in the evening on the walking path. A local veterinary doctor examines the health of the animals once a week and the visit by the Forest Veterinary Officer from Coimbatore takes place once in 15 days.

The department has planned to plant around 500 seedlings of various tree species inside the centre to enhance the green cover. Seedlings of species including banyan, pipal , tamarind, ‘vembu’, ‘pungan’, ‘naaval’ poovarasu and illupai would be planted coinciding with the upcoming monsoon season, the official added.