Private hospitals increase capacity

TIRUCHI

28 April 2021 19:23 IST

As new cases of COVID-19 infections continue to surge in Tiruchi, the health authorities have asked private hospitals in the city to allot at least 50% of their beds to treat the patients.

It is aimed at increasing oxygen-supported beds to treat the patients. Upon receiving instructions, the private hospitals have begun the task of augmenting the bed capacity to admit COVID 19 patients in more numbers.

S. Ram Ganesh, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchi, said that Tiruchi district was getting 400 to 500 fresh cases of daily. It might continue for one or two weeks. Patients with both mild and acute symptoms are admitted. While the patients with mild symptoms were treated at the COVID care centres, others were admitted to the hospitals.

Advertising

Advertising

Five COVID care centres had been established in the district so far. About 2,000 patients could be accommodated in these centres. Of them, 500 patients could be admitted in Yatri Nivas in Srirangam, which was thrown open on Wednesday. Each centre would have two teams of doctors and paramedical staff for the round-the-clock monitoring of patients.

The patients with breathing difficulty would need hospitalisation in any of the established government or private hospitals. This factor had warranted the need for augmenting beds both in government and private hospitals.

The number of beds allocated for the COVID 19 patients in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in the city had been increased to 650 from 450. A few more private hospitals in the district had been permitted to admit COVID 19 patients. Twenty private hospitals with required facilities have been identified to treat patients with breathing difficulties. They had been asked to increase at least 50 % of the beds to treat COVID 19 patients. Several of them had made arrangements in accordance with the demand, he said.