Hospitals create awareness of coronavirus

Private hospitals in the city are not keen on setting up isolation ward but some have started awareness of symptoms of the infection.

Two days after the first positive case of coronavirus was confirmed in Kerala, screening measures were stepped up across the country. However, private hospitals in the city perceive that setting up of isolation wards is unnecessary. ‘We have organised social media campaigns for precautionary measures. An awareness programme at the hospital and for the public will be held in a few days,’ an official said.

Representatives at some hospitals say that such wards would cause panic among patients and visitors. ‘Although we keep a regular check, we have not set up any ward as there has been no need. If a situation occurs, we will set up,’ he said.

Meanwhile, P. Sampath Kumar, Joint Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (Epidemics), also State Surveillance Officer, visited the city and inspected surveillance at the Tiruchi airport and the isolation ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. He instructed airport officials to ensure awareness messages are flashed on the television screens and ensure regular announcement to guide passengers arriving from China to cooperate with the screening process.

A Continuous Medical Education programme was organised for staff of the MGMGH, Block Medical Officers and other medical officials of the Department of Public health. Speaking after the event, A. Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchi, said facilities have been stepped up to tackle cases, if any. ‘Individuals who have travelled to China in the past 14 days will be checked on arrival. Those arriving with chest congestion, difficulty in breathing will be kept under observation at the isolation ward,’ he said. Assuring that there is no need to worry, Mr. Subramani asked people to wash their hands and maintain basic hygiene as a precautionary measure.