Hospitality industry still sees no sign of recovery

More than 70% of hotel rooms are vacant despite huge discounts

Hospitality industry has been hit hard due to lockdown restrictions with regard to operations of trains and domestic and international flights.

The industry, comprising hotels, lodges, restaurants, tours and cab operators, guides, online and offline travel agents, caterers and others, is struggling to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

It was after vociferous demands from various stakeholders, that the State government extended its nod for reopening hotels from September with COVID-19 safety restrictions. It was then widely expected that the industry would regain the lost ground at least to a certain extent within one or two months. More than three months have passed since most hotels reopened for customers. But, stakeholders say there are no signs of recovery.

October to January is considered a peak season for tourism industry. It is during this period, foreign tourists mainly from Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Europe and domestic tourists from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala tour extensively the region including Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Palani, Karaikudi and Puducherry. Cabs, hotels and lodges would overflow with tourists.

According to a rough estimate, there are about 130 hotels of various categories and over 2,000 tourists cars and vans in Tiruchi. There are hardly any takers for cars and vans. More than 70% of rooms are vacant in spite of many hotels offering huge discounts and slashing rates from 50% to 70%.

“We face unprecedented crisis and untold sufferings. The damage is irreparable. We did not foresee the scale of crisis that we experience when lockdown was announced in March. There is hardly any takers for cabs. All of my tour vehicles are parked since the last week of March. We are clueless,” says R. Ramkumar, a tour operator in Srirangam.

“Room rent would go up at least by 30% to 50% during the current peak season. Many hotels have slashed the rates to a great extent. But, there is no use. With poor patronage, hoteliers are struggling hard to pay loan dues, salary, electricity charges and other overheads,” says a manager of a popular hotel in Chathiram Bus Stand.

Tour operators and hoteliers cite severe travel restrictions, frozen flight services from foreign countries, limited operation of inter-State trains, bus and flight services are among the main reasons for the current fiasco. They said that it was high time the Centre and State governments free up travel restrictions and resume national and international flights. Further delay would lead to an irreparable loss to them as well as to the overall economy.