TMC hospital gets new system

The Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT) has provided an Automatic RNA Extraction System with Robotic Work Station to the Thanjavur Government Medical College (TMC) for quicker and safer diagnosis of COVID-19 incidence.

Handing over the equipment to Kumudha Lingaraj, Dean, TMC, on Wednesday, C.Anandharamakrishnan, IIFPT director, said the advanced equipment can analyse 100 samples in two hours and was cost-effective. Technical staff from IIFPT had been deputed to undertake the analysis periodically.

Dr.Kumudha Lingaraj appreciated the intervention of IIFPT in expediting sample analysis of COVID-19 infection.

The IIFPT undertakes research in food processing, nutrition and food safety amid offering academic programmes in food technology. It is equipped with accredited hi-tech laboratories for testing food quality safety. Considering the current pandemic situation, the institute has provided the equipment to the medical college, a release said.