Hospital treats congenital heart defects with occluder device surgery

May 31, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Doctors at Kauvery Hospitals in Tiruchi closed a large hole in the heart (also known as atrial septal defect or ASD) of a seven-year-old girl from Ariyalur district through minimally invasive surgery in March using septal occluder, a self-expandable double disc device made of Nitinol wire mesh.

The girl was one of 170 ASD patients - 160 children and 10 adults. = treated in recent years by the hospital using the device made by the brand CeraFlex.

At a press gathering on Wednesday, physicians of Kauvery Heart City explained the surgical procedure and felicitated 25 young device recipients, who were treated recently by the hospital, and their parents.

“Holes in the heart are generally asymptomatic in early childhood. They are diagnosed when the child is unable to cope with physical activity or suffers from frequent colds. Early intervention, especially between the age of two to four years, can help to solve ASD problems,” said Mani Ram Krishna, paediatric interventional cardiologist at Kauvery Heart City, who led the team with Pravin Kumar.

The occluder is fixed by a locking mechanism that passes through the centre of the device and secures it in place. The device used by the Kauvery team is a screw-less version, designed to be affixed in a more controlled manner during the keyhole surgery. “This also helps to avoid open-heart surgery in cases where the margins of the affected area are small, as was the case with the girl,” said Dr. Krishna.

Once inserted, the plug is expected to merge with the body after six months. After the operation, the girl recovered well enough to resume school within three days, said the physician.

“The treatment is our commitment to deliver world-class healthcare in a Tier 2 city like Tiruchi, and transform the lives of children with congenital heart diseases in Tamil Nadu,” said T. Senthil Kumar, executive director and chief cardio-thoracic surgeon, Kauvery Hospital.

The operation has been done free of charge at Kauvery Heart City for over 44 patients with corporate social responsibility funding support from Kaleesuwari Foundation.