Kauvery Hospital will hold the Tiruchi Open National Level Veterans 90+ Doubles Tennis Championship at the Jays Institute of Tennis/Challengers Tennis Academy in the city on July 20 and 21.

According to a release, the event will feature senior players in doubles with a combined age of over 90. The minimum age of the contestants should be over 40. The championship is offering a total prize money of ₹3 lakh. Registration closes on July 17 and the entry fee is ₹2,000 per team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.