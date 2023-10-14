ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital restores vision of special needs patient with spinal deformity

October 14, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A senior citizen with special needs and spine deformities who had become blind due to mature cataracts in both eyes, was able to regain her sight after undergoing surgery at a city hospital recently.

According to an official statement, Shibu Varkey, medical director, Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospital, performed the procedure on the 64-year-old patient, making specific modifications due to her spine deformities.

The mentally challenged patient, who is living with her family, had been unable to receive treatment earlier because of her physical condition. She has been discharged after having her vision restored, said the statement.

