HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hospital performs stem cell transplant on myeloma patient

June 07, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at Dr. GVN Cancer Institute in Tiruchi recently used stem cell transplantation to treat a patient with advanced-stage high-risk multiple myeloma, a blood disorder, with positive results.

The 50-year-old male patient suffered from multiple backbone fractures with low blood counts. He underwent the procedure to treat the condition, a press release from the hospital said.

The process involved collecting stem cells from the patient’s bone marrow, followed by high-dose chemotherapy to eliminate the cancer cells. Following this, the patient’s own stem cells were reintroduced into his body.

Clinical head and transplant physician Arun Seshachalam and his colleagues Narendran, Narendra Prasad, and Annamalai were on the medical team that carried out the transplantation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.