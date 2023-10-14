ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital performs RFA procedure on patient with atrial fibrillation

October 14, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at Apollo Hospital’s Electrophysiology Department recently cured a middle-aged female patient’s heart rhythm problem by performing radiofrequency ablation (RFA) procedure using Pulmonary Vein Isolation (PVI).

Electrophysiology focuses on diagnosing and treating electrical problems of the heart that often manifest as palpitations, breathlessness, giddiness and loss of consciousness. By pinpointing the source of atrial fibrillation (irregular and often rapid heart rhythm), electrophysiologists can perform targeted interventions to restore normalcy.

At a press conference on Saturday, P. Vijay Shekar, Head of Electrophysiology, who led the team, said, “Electrophysiology is suitable for patients who do not respond to regular therapy for heart ailments. This is a percutaneous procedure (done through the skin) that aids quick recovery.”

When referred to the hospital, the female patient had been suffering from atrial fibrillation for three years. “Left untreated, atrial fibrillation can weaken the heart, and increase the risk of clot formation or stroke. RFA is considered for patients with atrial fibrillation who remain symptomatic despite taking drugs,” Dr. Shekar said.

Radio mapping, which creates a three-dimensional image of the patient’s heart, helps doctors to pinpoint the affected areas more accurately for treatment.

The patient was discharged two days after the procedure. In the past six months, the hospital’s Electrophysiology Department has completed RFA procedures on approximately 50 persons.

Doctors of Cardiac Care department A. Kader Sahib, Shyam Sundar, Raveendran, and anaesthesiologists Rohini Mayur Balaji and Saravanan explained the ablation procedures.

