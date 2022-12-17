Hospital performs bone marrow transplant on infant with genetic disorder

December 17, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Doctors at the Kauvery Hospital in Tiruchi recently saved the life of a four-month-old female infant diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder by successfully carrying out transplantation of bone marrow donated by her healthy two-year-old elder brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press statement, the infant’s parents, who are daily wage earners from suburban Tiruchi, had initially approached the hospital in September seeking treatment for their daughter’s distended abdomen (due to enlarged liver and spleen at two months of age).

On evaluation, the child was diagnosed with infantile osteopetrosis, a disease that causes bones to grow abnormally and become overly dense leading to nerve compression, visual impairment, fluid accumulation in brain, decreased blood counts and enlargement of liver and spleen.

“The family had a history of osteopetrosis, as the parents had already lost their first two children to the same condition earlier. The process to identify a donor was initiated among family members. The two-year-old healthy brother of the infant was found to be the suitable donor, with matching human leukocyte antigen (HLA),” D. Senguttuvan, co-founder and executive director, and head, Department of Paediatrics, Kauvery Hospital, said in the statement.

The non-surgical procedure took one month to complete and involved the efforts of six to eight doctors from different departments.

Dr. Vinod Gunasekaran, paediatric haematology oncology and BMT physician, said, “The transplantation procedure was complicated because the patient weighed just around 4.5 kg at admission and abdominal distension had caused difficulty in breathing and feeding. Harvesting stem cells from the two-year-old donor was another challenge, but consistent treatment and medication helped to conclude the transplantation successfully.”

The infant and her brother have recovered and have been discharged, said the hospital.