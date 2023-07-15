July 15, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Cantonment branch of Kauvery Hospital launched an outpatient wing dedicated to plastic surgery on Saturday. The launch ceremony was held in commemoration of National Plastic Surgery Day (July 15).

The unit was inaugurated by J. Jegan Mohan, former head, Institute of Plastic Surgery, Madras Medical College and G. Karthikeyan, Head of department, Plastic Surgery, Government Omandurar Hospital, Chennai.

Speaking at a press gathering, S. Skanda, head of the department, Plastic Surgery, Kauvery Hospital, said that the hospital was at present performing over 3,500 procedures per year, with some rare cases such as foot replant in an infant.

According to an official statement, the new outpatient unit will cater to 5,000-7,000 patients per year. It will provide sub-speciality services in aspects such as hand surgery and brachial plexus, peripheral nerve injuries, burns and post-burns care, cleft lip, palate, cancer reconstruction and congenital hand deformities. Microsurgical salvage of severe diabetic foot infections will also be on offer.

The Department of Plastic Surgery has recently been allotted two super speciality Diplomate in National Board (D.N.B) seats from this academic year and has now become fourth private institute in Tamil Nadu to offer this course.

D. Senguttuvan, co-founder and executive director, Kauvery Hospitals, spoke.

