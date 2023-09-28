Hospital launches sub-unit to treat paediatric cardiac rhythm issues

September 28, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Kauvery Heartcity Hospital on Thursday launched a paediatric electrophysiology (EP) unit, to treat cardiac rhythm problems in children, as part of its observance of World Heart Day.

Addressing a press conference, physicians of Kauvery Heart Rhythm Services (KHRS) explained how the new unit would use EP, the branch of medical science that studies the electrical properties of biological cells and tissues, to deal with child-specific cardiac rhythm problems like palpitations, syncope and giddiness.

Paediatric ablations, pacemakers and conduction systems will be on offer at the new unit, along with treatment for foetal arrythmias (irregular heartbeat). The new unit will use customised implements in smaller sizes for young patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kauvery Heartcity will be holding public awareness events, cardiac health check-ups at subsidised rates, free consultations and fitness programmes for World Heart Day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.