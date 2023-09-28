HamberMenu
Hospital launches sub-unit to treat paediatric cardiac rhythm issues

September 28, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kauvery Heartcity Hospital on Thursday launched a paediatric electrophysiology (EP) unit, to treat cardiac rhythm problems in children, as part of its observance of World Heart Day.

Addressing a press conference, physicians of Kauvery Heart Rhythm Services (KHRS) explained how the new unit would use EP, the branch of medical science that studies the electrical properties of biological cells and tissues, to deal with child-specific cardiac rhythm problems like palpitations, syncope and giddiness.

Paediatric ablations, pacemakers and conduction systems will be on offer at the new unit, along with treatment for foetal arrythmias (irregular heartbeat). The new unit will use customised implements in smaller sizes for young patients.

Kauvery Heartcity will be holding public awareness events, cardiac health check-ups at subsidised rates, free consultations and fitness programmes for World Heart Day.

