Hospital launches stem cell treatment for osteoarthritis

A city hospital has introduced a proprietary stem cell treatment for osteoarthritis patients with the aim of reducing their dependence on painkillers and providing a more long-lasting solution to knee joint pain.

Announcing the administration of the first dose to a patient at Maruti Hospital in Tiruchi on Monday, V.R. Ravi, orthopaedic surgeon, said the new off-the-shelf therapy, developed by Mumbai-based Alkem Laboratories, had undergone extensive testing for over a decade and has been approved by the Union government.

"Osteoarthritis causes severe pain in the knee joint, hip joint and spine. Conventional treatment involves steroid injections and painkiller tablets. However it has to be repeated frequently in order to manage pain effectively. In the case of stem cell therapy, each dosage can relieve pain and stimulate tissue rejuvenation for up to 10 years, provided the patient maintains a stable body weight. The dosage can be repeated on medical advice," said Dr. Ravi at a press conference.

The stem cells are drawn from young and able-bodied anonymous donors, and are stored at -196 degrees C. They are surgically injected into the joints after they reach room temperature.

Dr. Ravi claimed that the treatment would have little to no side effects and could be administered as an outpatient procedure. “The patient will be kept under observation for a few hours after the injection, and will be able to return home on the same day. The medicine will work by reducing the pain within a fortnight, and then stimulating tissue re-growth in three months. However, for osteoarthritis patients whose bones have become bent over time, conventional orthopaedic surgery is the only option,” he said.