Hospital launches second phase of free health camp for temple workers

Published - November 04, 2024 06:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The second phase of a free master health camp conducted by Apollo Hospitals for temple employees working in Tiruchi and Perambalur districts was launched on Monday, and is expected to benefit at least 1,500 persons here.

The November 4 to 7 camp was inaugurated by Mayor M. Anbazhagan at Yatri Nivas, Srirangam, on Monday.

The initiative forms part of the corporate social responsibility projects of Apollo Hospitals, and was instituted following a resolution to offer health check-ups to temple workers in Tamil Nadu by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in February.

Employees working for temples under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department are eligible for the free camp. It would enable over 45,000 beneficiaries across the State to consult physicians who will screen them, and detect diseases, if any, under this scheme every year.

V. Jayaraman, unit head and associate vice-president of Apollo Hospitals, Tiruchi, and senior officials attended the event.

