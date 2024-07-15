ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital launches lymphedema clinic, replant centre

Published - July 15, 2024 06:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A lymphedema clinic and the Regional Replant Centre was inaugurated at the Kauvery Hospital in the city on the occasion of National Plastic Surgery Day on Monday.

The lymphedema clinic will offer compression therapy and advanced procedures to patients. The Regional Replant Centre aims to bring awareness to the public of the process of surgically re-attaching amputated limbs, the hospital Executive Director D. Senguttuvan said.

The hospital had recently carried out three consecutive hand replant operations. Two of these patients had their hands hacked off in assaults, while the third person had suffered amputation after his hand was stuck in a high pressure hydraulic press.

