Hospital launches annual surgical skills course

The Hindu Bureau
October 07, 2022 19:02 IST

Kauvery Hospital launched the sixth edition of its annual laparoscopic surgical skills course in Tiruchi on Friday, with the aim of improving the quality of advanced healthcare in the central districts.

The three-day programme, titled ‘CATALYST (Centre of Academy of Training in Advanced Laparoscopy and Surgical Techniques) Series - VI’, is led S. Velmurugan, course director and head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, Kauvery Hospital, Cantonment. It was inaugurated by Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan.

Surgeons from all over the State who participated in the programme were given orientation in wet laboratory and shown live laparoscopic surgeries streamed from Kauvery Hospital operation theatres. Panel discussions were also held.

