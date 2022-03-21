Hospital issues updated form to get more details

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) was observed in the city on Monday with a variety of activities to raise awareness of the rare chromosomal disorder.

To mark the occasion, the Special Newborn Care Unit at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital introduced an updated form to enable more comprehensive delivery point screening for congenital anomalies.

At the inaugural ceremony, K. Vanitha, Dean, K.A.P. Viswanathan Government Medical College said, “Over the past five years, 1,165 newborns were detected with and treated for various birth disorders such as club foot, cleft lip, cleft palate, congenital cataract, congenital hydrocephalus, congenital heart disease screening, diaphramatic hernia, tracheo esophageal fistula and anal atresia by the unit.”

The new form will help physicians get more detailed information that will facilitate better early intervention and treatment such as red reflex for cataract, pulse oximetry screening for heart disease, Oto Aquestic emmision (OAE) for hearing in newborns.

MGMGH Medical Superintendent E. Arunraj, Paediatric Head of Department Nazeer, and Special Newborn Care Unit nodal officer K. Senthilkumar were present.

The PG and Research department of Rehabilitation Science and Department of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology of Holy Cross College marked WDSD with a day-long programme centred around the theme ‘We Decide’.

Nearly 500 people including 150 children with Down syndrome, parents of children with special needs and special educators attended the gathering on the college campus.

The programme was held in collaboration with Tiruchi Disability Forum, Indian Paediatric Association and Rotary Club of Tiruchi, Phoenix.

S. Chandramohan District Differently-Abled Welfare Officer, A. Thangavel, secretary, Indian Paediatric Association and C. Shanthakumar, director, Spastics Society of Tiruchi, were the guests of honour at the function. An awareness video and pamphlet were released to mark the day.

Earlier, a talent show titled ‘Colour Up Your Life’, was held for the Down syndrome children who had been invited to participate with their parents. They also stood in formation of the WDSD logo along with college students.

The participating children were also screened and assessed for hearing by the Department of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology on the sidelines of the event.

Explaining the significance of the day, Mr. Shanthakumar, said, “The golden rule for parents and caregivers of Down syndrome children is acceptance. Treat them as normal children and do not be overprotective, because this will impair their learning ability. Most children with Down syndrome require both medical intervention for issues such as cardiac health and rehabilitation to increase muscle tone and special education activities. The love and affection from a Down syndrome child’s family towards him or her is the most important factor to help them raise their self-esteem.”

Snacks for the programme and prizes for the talent show were made by children with special needs.