Hospital introduces pulmonary diagnostic tools

August 23, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST

The Interventional Pulmonology and Bronchology division of Dr. G. Viswanathan Group of Hospitals has unveiled two high-precision tools in Tiruchi that uses endoscopic procedures to diagnose and treat respiratory diseases.

At a press conference on Wednesday, interventional pulmonology consultant R. Ramanan explained the working of ‘bronchoscopic cryotherapy’, which uses freezing technology on probes to ablate, extract and sample pathological lung tissues. “The tool allows surgeons to get larger samples of affected tissues and can be used to remove foreign bodies in the lungs, besides debulking tumours and recanalising stenoses in the respiratory tract,” Dr. Ramanan said.

R. Raj Thilak, consultant, interventional pulmonology, sleep and critical care medicine, highlighted the uses of ‘linear endobrochial ultrasound’ (EBUS) that can scan the airways for tumours and sample them. “EBUS can help to diagnose and stage lung cancer in one sitting, and can also be used to sample other ailments like sarcoidosis, lymphoma, and tuberculosis,” said Dr. Thilak.

Senior city physicians M.S. Ashraf and Zameer Pasha launched the new tools. K.Govindaraj, head, department of General, Endoscopic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Dr. G. Viswanathan Hospital, presided over the meeting.