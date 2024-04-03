Hospital introduces advanced eye surgery

April 03, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Joseph Eye Hospital (JEH) has introduced a new procedure that is claimed to be an improvement on ‘Lasik’ surgery to correct vision problems.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, hospital officials explained that the ‘Contoura Lasik’ procedure works by creating a detailed map of the cornea’s surface with the help of a ‘topolyzer.’.

“It allows us to precisely tailor the procedure according to the patient’s specific corneal structure, and is a promising option for greater visual precision, which permanently does away with the need for wearing spectacles or contact lenses,” Pragya Parmar, head of refractive surgery at JEH said. The new procedure is part of the Alcon Wavelight Excimer Laser system.

Lasik surgery corrects vision by using a laser to reshape the cornea and improve the ability of the eye to focus light rays on the retina.

Persons above the age of 18 years can undergo the Contoura Lasik operation, provided their cornea is of the required thickness. The surgery lasts around 15 minutes, said Dr. Parmar.

