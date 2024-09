Tiruchi SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre launched an advanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanner at its facility on Friday. The 3 Tesla MRI scanner will facilitate early and accurate detection of various medical conditions, thereby enhancing treatment outcomes, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.