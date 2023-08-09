HamberMenu
Hospital holds cardiac health camp

August 09, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A city hospital marked the third anniversary of its cardiac and cardio-thoracic department by organising a special heart health camp recently.

At a press meet to announce the outcome of the July 23-30 programme, physicians of Sundaram Hospital in Puthur said that 173 members of the public were screened at the eight-day camp.

Cardiology specialist Vimalraj Bogana Shanmugam and his team monitored the health of the participants. Based on the results of their blood reports, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, and treadmill test, 10 persons were diagnosed for coronary angiogram procedure.

The angiogram test, worth ₹15,000 per patient, was done by Sundaram Hospital free of cost.

“The number of patients reporting heart disease in Tiruchi is going up every year, with young people more at risk. A balanced diet and regular exercise are key to ensuring cardiac health in the long run,” said Dr. Shanmugam. “We recommend diet control and adequate physical activity to prevent heart problems.”

