Hospital gets free masks in Tiruvarur

Face masks jointly produced by textile merchants and tailors in Mannargudi to support the Central and State governments in combating COVID-19 were handed over to the government hospital in the town on Tuesday.

The decision to produce 1,000 masks using cloth gifted by textile merchants and stitched free of charge by tailors was taken at a meeting organised by Nesakaram, a forum of NGOs in Mannargudi town on Saturday. The masks were handed over to Superintendent of the government hospital, Vijayakumar, in the presence of Inspector of Police Rajendran.