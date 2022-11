Hospital felicitates family members of organ donors

November 29, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Apollo Hospital observed National Organ Donation Day by administering a pledge to 100 employees for donation of their organs posthumously. Hospital authorities also felicitated family members of live and cadaver organ donors. Consultant nephrologist Vel Arvind and senior consultant urologist C. Alagappan, both transplant physicians, addressed the gathering. Senior hospital officials presented clinicians and staff with mementoes. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

