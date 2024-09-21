GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hospital carries out kidney transplant on spouses of unrelated donors

Published - September 21, 2024 06:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A kidney transplant was carried out successfully between the spouses of two unrelated donors at the Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital in Siruvachur, Perambalur district, recently.

According to an official statement from the hospital on Saturday, the procedure involved two married couples, with husbands aged 41 and 40, both suffering from end-stage renal disease and on dialysis for the past one year, based in Kallakurichi district.

“After counselling and compatibility tests, one of the women donated her kidney to the other’s husband. The other woman also reciprocated by donating her kidney for the successful transplants,” said the statement.

The patients have recovered from the operations and have been discharged in good health, the release added.

